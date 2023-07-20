NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

West Sussex school in lockdown after 'serious incident' involving knife: Everything we know so far

A school in West Sussex went into lockdown following a ‘serious incident’ involving a knife this morning (Thursday, July 20).
By Sam Morton
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 12:53 BST

Durrington High School informed parents and carers of ‘an incident’ via a post on Facebook at 10am. Pictures since emerged, showing police officers have responded.

More information was provided in a letter sent by the school’s co-headteachers Shaun Allison and Chris Woodcock – which has been widely shared on social media, and seen by this newspaper.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As you will be aware, there was a serious incident in school this morning, where a young person came into the site in possession of a knife,” the letter read.

Most Popular
Police officers have responded to the incident at Durrington High School. Photo: Eddie MitchellPolice officers have responded to the incident at Durrington High School. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Police officers have responded to the incident at Durrington High School. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"We immediately went into lockdown and within five minutes, the police were on site and assisted staff to bring the incident under control.

"No one harmed. We would like to thank our students and staff for their excellent response. The young person has been arrested and we are assisting police with their enquiries.

"We would also like to thank you for your support and cooperation. If any student would like further support, we have advised them to speak to am member of staff. Students were quickly and calmly back onto their normal timetable.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The initial statement on social media informed parents of an ‘incident in school’.

No children or staff have been harmed and the incident is finished, the school said. Photo: Eddie MitchellNo children or staff have been harmed and the incident is finished, the school said. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
No children or staff have been harmed and the incident is finished, the school said. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The Facebook post added: “Nobody has been harmed, all staff and students acted in accordance with our lockdown procedure. This resulted in us being able to effectively and calmly manage the situation.

“A further communication will follow, please do not try to contact the school or your child at this time. No children or staff have been harmed and the incident is finished.

“We thank you for supporting the school and staff in dealing effectively with this situation.”

UPDATE: Worthing school knife incident: Teenage girl detained by police

The school said the lockdown 'resulted in us being able to effectively and calmly manage the situation'. Photo: Eddie MitchelThe school said the lockdown 'resulted in us being able to effectively and calmly manage the situation'. Photo: Eddie Mitchel
The school said the lockdown 'resulted in us being able to effectively and calmly manage the situation'. Photo: Eddie Mitchel

Have you read?: Sussex Police searching for man in connection with with multiple 'violent domestic crimes'

Sussex Police drugs warrants: Weapons seized and nine people arrested as vulnerable woman safeguarded

Network Rail issues safety warning after figures show over 1,100 people trespassed on the railway in Sussex last year