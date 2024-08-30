The police are appealing for witnesses ‘following an assault in Lancing’.

"On July 23, at around 10pm, a shop worker was assaulted in Brighton Road, Lancing,” an Adur and Worthing Police statement read.

"It is reported a white male repeatedly entered the store causing damage before a staff member was racially abused and assaulted.

“We are seeking to identify the man in the image, who we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police online, or call 101, quoting serial 1463 of 23/07.