BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

West Sussex shop staff threatened with a knife during armed robbery - 'Frightening ordeal'

An armed robber, wearing a black balaclava, threatened staff with a knife before taking £150 cash in from a West Sussex shop this morning (Saturday, October 21).
By Sam Morton
Published 21st Oct 2023, 15:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after the armed robbery at a Tesco Express store in Goring at about 7.50am.

"The suspect approached staff at the tills, demanded money and threatened them with a knife,” a police spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He made off from the shop in Goring Way with about £150 cash. No one was harmed.”

Most Popular
Sussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National WorldSussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National World
Sussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National World

Police said the suspect is described as white, aged about 25, slim, 5ft 11in to 6ft 1in with light brown hair. He was wearing a full black tracksuit with a hoodie and a black balaclava where only his eyes were visible, police said.

Detective Sergeant Emma Fields said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the staff and we need to identify this suspect quickly.

"If anyone witnessed the robbery or has any information which could help our investigation, please report online or call 101 quoting serial 265 of 21/10.”