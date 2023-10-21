An armed robber, wearing a black balaclava, threatened staff with a knife before taking £150 cash in from a West Sussex shop this morning (Saturday, October 21).

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after the armed robbery at a Tesco Express store in Goring at about 7.50am.

"The suspect approached staff at the tills, demanded money and threatened them with a knife,” a police spokesperson said.

"He made off from the shop in Goring Way with about £150 cash. No one was harmed.”

Sussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National World

Police said the suspect is described as white, aged about 25, slim, 5ft 11in to 6ft 1in with light brown hair. He was wearing a full black tracksuit with a hoodie and a black balaclava where only his eyes were visible, police said.

Detective Sergeant Emma Fields said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the staff and we need to identify this suspect quickly.