West Sussex shop staff threatened with a knife during armed robbery - 'Frightening ordeal'
Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after the armed robbery at a Tesco Express store in Goring at about 7.50am.
"The suspect approached staff at the tills, demanded money and threatened them with a knife,” a police spokesperson said.
"He made off from the shop in Goring Way with about £150 cash. No one was harmed.”
Police said the suspect is described as white, aged about 25, slim, 5ft 11in to 6ft 1in with light brown hair. He was wearing a full black tracksuit with a hoodie and a black balaclava where only his eyes were visible, police said.
Detective Sergeant Emma Fields said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the staff and we need to identify this suspect quickly.
"If anyone witnessed the robbery or has any information which could help our investigation, please report online or call 101 quoting serial 265 of 21/10.”