Sussex Police said officers were called to a report of a ‘group of people assaulting a man’ in Broadfield Barton, Crawley, at around 8.15pm on Sunday (July 28).

"Officers attended and were alerted that the man, 38, had also been stabbed and was at St James Walk,” a police spokesperson said.

"He was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-changing, injuries. He has since been discharged.

“A thorough investigation is ongoing to locate the suspects involved in the incident and an increased police presence can be expected in the area.”

Witnesses or anyone with information, or relevant footage, is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1231 of 28/07.

Scroll down and click through to see photos showing scenes of crime officers (SOCO) guarding the scene at Broadfield Barton shops – and collecting evidence for the investigation.

1 . Shopping parade taped off after serious police incident Photos show scenes of crime officers (SOCO) guarding the scene at Broadfield Barton shops in Crawley – and collecting evidence for an investigation.Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Shopping parade taped off after serious police incident Photos show scenes of crime officers (SOCO) guarding the scene at Broadfield Barton shops in Crawley – and collecting evidence for an investigation.Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Shopping parade taped off after serious police incident Photos show scenes of crime officers (SOCO) guarding the scene at Broadfield Barton shops in Crawley – and collecting evidence for an investigation.Photo: Eddie Mitchell