West Sussex stabbing: Teenager charged with wounding with intent

Police have said a teenage boy has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. This is after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in Crawley.

A statement from Sussex Police read: “Emergency services were called to Martyrs Avenue in Langley Green at around 9.50pm on Thursday (17 July) to reports of a stabbing.

"The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

"The suspect also aged 17 who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article and making threats with a bladed article in a public place.

"He has been remanded in custody to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday (21 July).

A 37-year-old woman from Crawley who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail"

Superintendent Imran Asghar said: “We understand the impact this incident has had on the local community and their concerns. We take any such offences of this nature very seriously and we have been working tirelessly to investigate and bring those responsible to account.

“Our officers remain in the area to offer reassurance and to help, so if you have any concerns please do not hesitate to approach them.”

Police added that detectives are still appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone with information or footage that could help with the investigation should report it online or phone 101, quoting Operation Northham.