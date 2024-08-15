A man entered the Shoreham Fish Bar in Buckingham Road, and was ‘abusive and aggressive’ towards a staff member, on June 15, according to Sussex Police.

“Police investigating a report of threatening and abusive behaviour at a premises in Shoreham have renewed their appeal for a man they wish to speak with,” a statement on August 15 read.

“The incident is being treated as a hate crime.

“Officers previously released an image of a man they wish to speak with in connection with the incident, and are renewing their appeal for help.”

If this is you, or if you recognise the person, please report it to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting crime reference 1188 of 15/06.