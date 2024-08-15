West Sussex takeaway staff subjected to 'threatening and abusive behaviour'; police renew appeal

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 16:02 BST
The police are continuing to investigate a ‘hate crime’ at a takeaway restaurant in West Sussex.

A man entered the Shoreham Fish Bar in Buckingham Road, and was ‘abusive and aggressive’ towards a staff member, on June 15, according to Sussex Police.

“Police investigating a report of threatening and abusive behaviour at a premises in Shoreham have renewed their appeal for a man they wish to speak with,” a statement on August 15 read.

“The incident is being treated as a hate crime.

“Officers previously released an image of a man they wish to speak with in connection with the incident, and are renewing their appeal for help.”

If this is you, or if you recognise the person, please report it to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting crime reference 1188 of 15/06.

Officers previously released an image of a man they wish to speak with in connection with the incident, and are renewing their appeal for help.

1. Renewed appeal to identify man in connection with abuse in Shoreham

Officers previously released an image of a man they wish to speak with in connection with the incident, and are renewing their appeal for help. Photo: Sussex Police