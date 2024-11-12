West Sussex thefts spark police appeal: Thieves target work vans overnight

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 07:55 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 08:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Thieves have targeted work vans overnight in West Sussex, police have said.

Sussex Police said officers are ‘responding to reports of thefts’ from vehicles in the Pulborough, Storrington and Steyning areas.

“Thieves have targeted work vans overnight, seeking to steal tools and other valuable items,” a police spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It follows reports in the Hailsham area of East Sussex earlier this autumn.

Sussex Police said officers are ‘responding to reports of thefts’ from vehicles in the Pulborough, Storrington and Steyning areas (Stock image / National World)Sussex Police said officers are ‘responding to reports of thefts’ from vehicles in the Pulborough, Storrington and Steyning areas (Stock image / National World)
Sussex Police said officers are ‘responding to reports of thefts’ from vehicles in the Pulborough, Storrington and Steyning areas (Stock image / National World)

“We are aware of the impact these thefts have on people’s livelihoods, and officers are investigating all lines of enquiry.”

Police said there will be ‘increased patrols’ in these areas to provide reassurance, and we are working with partners including the South East Region Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU).

The spokesperson added: “Our advice at this time is for tools and items of value not to be stored in vehicles, and where possible to ensure any CCTV systems are operating in order to assist investigations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Flyers can be displayed in vehicles to state that nothing of value is kept within.

“We urge victims and those impacted to report incidents to us.”

Anyone with information, such as CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, is asked to report it to Sussex Police online – or by calling 01273 470101 – quoting Operation Kansas.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice