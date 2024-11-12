Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thieves have targeted work vans overnight in West Sussex, police have said.

Sussex Police said officers are ‘responding to reports of thefts’ from vehicles in the Pulborough, Storrington and Steyning areas.

“Thieves have targeted work vans overnight, seeking to steal tools and other valuable items,” a police spokesperson said.

"It follows reports in the Hailsham area of East Sussex earlier this autumn.

“We are aware of the impact these thefts have on people’s livelihoods, and officers are investigating all lines of enquiry.”

Police said there will be ‘increased patrols’ in these areas to provide reassurance, and we are working with partners including the South East Region Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU).

The spokesperson added: “Our advice at this time is for tools and items of value not to be stored in vehicles, and where possible to ensure any CCTV systems are operating in order to assist investigations.

“Flyers can be displayed in vehicles to state that nothing of value is kept within.

“We urge victims and those impacted to report incidents to us.”

Anyone with information, such as CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, is asked to report it to Sussex Police online – or by calling 01273 470101 – quoting Operation Kansas.