A vehicle has been seized by police officers investigating tool thefts in West Sussex.

Sussex Police said officers have seized a BMW X3 which is ‘linked to a number of tool thefts’.

"It follows multiple reports of vehicles being broken into across the districts of Horsham, Mid Sussex and Adur & Worthing since April 14,” a police spokesperson said.

"The BMW was seized from the Horsham area yesterday (Monday, May 12) after officers executed a warrant.

“It was unattended, and our enquiries to identify and locate anyone linked to the vehicle are ongoing.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kay Hutchings said Sussex Police is ‘aware of concerns’ in the community regarding a ‘spate of tool thefts’ from vehicles in the area.

She added: “We are thankful to everyone who has come forward with information which has enabled us to gather intelligence and execute a warrant for this vehicle seizure.

“We recognise the detrimental impact tool thefts can have on individuals and businesses, not least to those hard-working tradespeople who rely on their tools to make a living.

“Our enquiries into this investigation are ongoing, and we would urge anyone who has been a victim or witness to tool theft – or anyone with evidential dash cam, CCTV or mobile footage – to please report it online or call 101.”

In an emergency, always dial 999.

You can also read police advice on how to protect your vehicle from thieves at www.sussex.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/.