West Sussex village anti-social behaviour: Police take action after residents face 'distress and nuisance'

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 30th Jun 2024, 11:48 BST
The police have taken decisive action against someone making life a misery for people in a West Sussex village.

Adur and Worthing Police said that, over the last month, officers have received ‘several reports’ of motorbikes being ‘ridden in an anti-social manner’ in the Lancing area.

A social media statement on Sunday morning (June 30) read: “Yesterday evening, officers from the Adur and Worthing Neighbourhood Policing Team seized a motorbike which was being ridden on Monks Recreational Ground, causing distress and nuisance to local residents.

“Please continue to report any further incidents of antisocial driving to Sussex Police either on 101 or online https://www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/asb/asb-v3/report-antisocial-behaviour/

