Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police has released a photo of a person of interest after the incident in Findon on Thursday, February 8.

"Do you recognise this person?”, the police appeal read.

"We are appealing for information after a man in his 40s was assaulted in Findon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police would like to speak with the man photographed as he 'may be able to assist with our enquiries'. Photo: Sussex Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On February 8, at around 11.20am, it was reported that the victim was approached by a man in Findon Road near Cissbury Avenue and hit in the face.

"The suspect then left the area and walked towards the shops on Findon Road.”

Police said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment and ‘was later discharged with minor injuries’.

A spokesperson added: “We would like to speak with the man photographed as he may be able to assist with our enquiries.