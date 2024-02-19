West Sussex village assault: Police investigate after man 'hit in the face'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police has released a photo of a person of interest after the incident in Findon on Thursday, February 8.
"Do you recognise this person?”, the police appeal read.
"We are appealing for information after a man in his 40s was assaulted in Findon.
"On February 8, at around 11.20am, it was reported that the victim was approached by a man in Findon Road near Cissbury Avenue and hit in the face.
"The suspect then left the area and walked towards the shops on Findon Road.”
Police said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment and ‘was later discharged with minor injuries’.
A spokesperson added: “We would like to speak with the man photographed as he may be able to assist with our enquiries.
"If you have any information to report in relation to this investigation, or recognise the person photographed, you can make a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference 492 of 08/02.”