Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A village community has rallied to raise funds to help a grandfather who woke up to find a burglar stealing valuable items and cash from his pension.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Dale, 76, was burgled around 2.50am whilst he was in bed in Bilsham Court, Yapton.

It has been reported that a person walked in with a torch, stole his tablet and wallet with £400 cash from his state pension as well as his car keys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The burglar left the house after being caught in the act by Colin.

Police officers responded to a burglary report at an address in Bilsham Court, Yapton at 2.50am on Tuesday, January 7. (Stock image / National World)

After the incident, his daughter-in-law Vanessa Whitehorn posted on social media to let other people in the community know they should be vigilant.

This was spotted by Barnham resident Harriet Arnold – who set up a GoFundMe page to support the family. Within a matter of days, more than £1,000 has been raised.

Harriet wrote: “He’s an elderly, very sick man so I’m very concerned that a person would be so evil to do this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s understandably very shaken up and now awfully worried about money and his tablet that had all his information on it so if anyone finds a wallet or tablet locally please let us know.”

Harriet said she wanted to do something to help as she ‘felt so awful’ for the family.

She added: “I have no connection to family but, if I could, I would have given a whole month’s salary. I thought if I could set up this GoFundMe and recoup what he’s lost, that would be great.

"Local companies have reached out to the family to help with security. Age UK have given them vouchers. It’s been a real community spirit with everyone wanting to help in some way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s about making people aware that these awful things happen. There’s a lot it around Arun – in Barnham, Yapton and Littlehampton.

"I’m just so glad I could get the community together and help this gentleman. We’ve smashed the goal so hopefully he can get decent security.”

Vanessa said the police have not given the family confidence a culprit will be found – but they haven’t lost hope.

She said the priority has been to look after Colin after the traumatic ordeal, which left him ‘scared to an inch of his life’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vanessa added: “It’s an elderly, sick man who has been left absolutely petrified.

"I think if he wasn't disturbed, they would have taken his car as well. So we're grateful that he's still got access to his car. He's still got independence.

“He's not sleeping well, understandably, but we are doing all we can to support him emotionally and just reminding him to double lock his door at night to make him feel that little bit extra safe. Obviously we're in the process of increasing his security and getting a Ring doorbell to make him feel a little bit safer.”

In response to the GoFundMe page and community response, Colin’s daughter-in-law added: “It’s just absolutely amazing. I kind of lost my faith in in the world slightly but it really shows the community spirit.

"We’ve been able to order my dad a brand new tablet.

“You don't see too much kindness in the world anymore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just want to make more people aware because the world isn't getting any better unfortunately. The cost of living is going up – that’s not at all

justifying people's behaviour but we've got a lot of reasoned people stealing things.

"Above all I'm really grateful that he wasn’t hurt. He’s emotionally struggling but we can get him through this difficult time.”

Sussex Police has issued a statement about the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Officers responded to a burglary report at an address in Bilsham Court, Yapton at 2.50am on Tuesday, January 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was reported that a wallet and tablet had been stolen from the address by a man who was disturbed by the occupant. Unfortunately, no description of the suspect is available.

“Enquiries are currently being conducted, and anyone with footage, or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to make a report.”

Reports can be made online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 0101 of 07/01.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/lets-help-this-man-get-his-pension-money-back