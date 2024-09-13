Adur and Worthing Police is appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Sompting.
“Officers were called after the occupants of a property in Kelso Close found their garage had been broken into between 7.30pm and 9pm on August 14,” a police spokesperson said.
"Two off-road bikes were stolen.
“If you recognise the bikes in the photos, have any information, saw anything suspicious or have any footage, you are asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1369 of 14/08.”
