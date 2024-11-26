West Sussex village collision: Man of interest to investigation identified after boy injured

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 15:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The police have issued a key update on its investigation after a collision left a 12-year-old boy hurt in Lancing.

Sussex Police said officers investigating a collision – between a cyclist and an e-scooter – have ‘identified a man they wish to speak with’.

"The incident happened on Shadwells Road at about 3.30pm on Saturday, August 17,” a police spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The cyclist, a 12-year-old local boy, sustained injuries and attended Worthing Hospital.

Sussex Police said officers investigating a collision – between a cyclist and an e-scooter – have ‘identified a man they wish to speak with’. (Stock image / National World)Sussex Police said officers investigating a collision – between a cyclist and an e-scooter – have ‘identified a man they wish to speak with’. (Stock image / National World)
Sussex Police said officers investigating a collision – between a cyclist and an e-scooter – have ‘identified a man they wish to speak with’. (Stock image / National World)

“Officers would like to thank the public for their help in finding the man who they believed could assist with their enquiries. He has now been identified, following an appeal.”

Police sad an investigation is still ‘ongoing’.

Anyone with information, including witnesses or anyone with relevant footage, is asked to report it online or by calling 101, quoting collision reference 1482151.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice