The police have issued a key update on its investigation after a collision left a 12-year-old boy hurt in Lancing.

Sussex Police said officers investigating a collision – between a cyclist and an e-scooter – have ‘identified a man they wish to speak with’.

"The incident happened on Shadwells Road at about 3.30pm on Saturday, August 17,” a police spokesperson said.

"The cyclist, a 12-year-old local boy, sustained injuries and attended Worthing Hospital.

“Officers would like to thank the public for their help in finding the man who they believed could assist with their enquiries. He has now been identified, following an appeal.”

Police sad an investigation is still ‘ongoing’.

Anyone with information, including witnesses or anyone with relevant footage, is asked to report it online or by calling 101, quoting collision reference 1482151.