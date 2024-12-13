West Sussex village drunk and disorderly incident sparks police appeal
Sussex Police is now seeking to locate two witnesses.
“It follows a report of abusive behaviour by a man in North Road, Lancing, at about 10.15am to 10.30am on December 5,” a police spokesperson said.
"Officers arrived swiftly and a 39-year-old man was arrested.
“But they are seeking to locate two witnesses who may have seen incidents the suspect was linked with.”
Police said the first witness is described as an elderly woman, wearing a long dark blue coat with the hood up, wearing black trainers and carrying a floral patterned shopping trolley.
The second is described as a man with a grey beard and glasses, wearing a black beanie hat and black coat without a hood on, police said.
Any further witnesses, who saw what happened, are asked to contact Sussex Police online, or call 101, and quote serial 400 of 05/12.