West Sussex village market raided following intelligence that stalls were 'selling and supplying counterfeit goods'

Officers from West Sussex County Council’s Trading Standards service undertook an inspection, at Lancing Beach Green Market, on Bank Holiday Monday (August 25).

The inspection – codenamed Operation Maple – was carried out following intelligence that ‘several market stalls were selling and supplying counterfeit goods’, West Sussex County Council revealed.

A spokesperson added: “Trading Standards officers were supported by Sussex Police officers and representatives from Trade Mark holders to check the authenticity of clothing, footwear, bags and accessories labelled as Adidas, Nike, White Fox, Casablanca, Hublot, Dior and many other well-known brands.

"Operation Maple resulted in the seizure of large quantities of counterfeit goods that filled three transit vans. If they had been genuine, the Trade Mark representatives valued the counterfeit goods seized at £2 million.”

The council’s Trading Standards team is now ‘assessing the evidence’ and will take formal legal action ‘where appropriate’.

1 . Trading Standards pictured at Lancing Beach Green market A market in Lancing was raided following intelligence that stalls were 'selling and supplying counterfeit goods' Photo: Eddie Mitchell

