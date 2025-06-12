West Sussex village playground targeted by vandals; children put at risk

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 12th Jun 2025, 16:31 BST

Children were put at risk at a playground in Lancing after a suspected act of vandalism, the council has said.

Adur District Council said ‘around half’ of the playground at Lancing Manor Park has been closed, ‘as a result of the safety surfacing being damaged’.

"A section of the playground’s safety surfacing, which cushions falls and reduces the risk of potential injuries, has been ripped up in recent days, exposing the concrete base,” a council statement read.

"Due to the nature of the damage, our parks team unfortunately believes that it could’ve only been caused by an act of vandalism.

The council said it has ordered the repairs and will make sure the ‘popular playground is back to normal and open again as soon as possible’. Photo: Adur District Council

“Although the affected area isn’t huge, we have put safety first and sealed off around half of the lower playground, due to the possibility of children falling into the fencing and hurting themselves while using the nearby equipment.”

The council said it has ordered the repairs and will make sure the ‘popular playground is back to normal and open again as soon as possible’.

A sign has also been left at the site, which reads: “Due to the deliberate vandalism of the safety surfacing, we have been forced to close a section of this playground as it is unsafe.

"Repair surfacing is on order and the repair will be carried out as soon as possible.”

