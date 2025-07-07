An investigation is underway after a woman was assaulted, and her vehicle damaged, near Littlehampton.

Police officers were called to the BP service station at Crossbush at about 4.10pm on Tuesday, July 1.

"Police are appealing for further witnesses and information after a suspected road rage incident near Littlehampton,” a police spokesperson said.

"The victim, a woman in her 50s driving a dark coloured Toyota Aygo, reported being threatened and assaulted.

“It followed a report of criminal damage to her vehicle on the A27 westbound, approaching the services.”

Police said the incident then continued onto the A284 and to the petrol station area.

The spokesperson added: “The driver of a white or silver VW Caddy Van – a 32-year-old man from Bognor – was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage, threatening a person with an offensive weapon in public, and driving without due care and attention.

“He has been bailed, pending further enquiries.”

PC Jack Pond – from the response investigation team – said the police force is ‘keen to hear from witnesses’, who saw what happened during the incident.

He added: “We know that there were other motorists leaving the petrol station, as well as in the car park of the Comfort Inn and the Costa Coffee drive through who may have seen what happened.

“In addition, we are also keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened while the vehicles were driving westbound on the A27 moments earlier.”

Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1241 of 01/07.