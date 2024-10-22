Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The police have said the culprit of vandalism, on a road in a West Sussex village, has caused a mains work project to be delayed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester Police said officers are ‘aware of reports of damage’ being caused to machinery and road signage ‘in relation to essential mains road works in South Harting’.

The project has resulted in the partial closure of the B2146, with a diversion in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing the criminal damage, a police statement read: “This is delaying completion of the roadworks.

Chichester Police said officers are ‘aware of reports of damage’ being caused to machinery and road signage ‘in relation to essential mains road works in South Harting’. (Stock image / National World)

"Any information regarding the damage would be welcomed, and will assist in this ongoing investigation.”

What works are taking place?

Uppark House and Garden in West Sussex is making ‘essential improvements’ to its 30-year-old sewage system.

By connecting Uppark to the mains for the first time, the work will create a more ‘sustainable and practical’ system that will ‘help to protect the listed garden and parkland’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A National Trust spokesperson said: “The work involves constructing a new pump station at Uppark and running a pipe to the mains discharge point at the nearby village of South Harting.

"The pipe from Uppark will empty into the mains system at South Harting during off-peak hours only.

Connecting Uppark to the mains is a sustainable solution that will: bring the system in line with Environment Agency regulations; avoid disturbance to the Grade II* registered garden and parkland, and the South Downs National Park and put an end to waste being transported off site in tankers.

"As part of the work, it will be necessary to close some short sections of road between Uppark and South Harting. During this time, road signs will indicate the closures and provide details of alternative routes.”