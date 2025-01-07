West Sussex village shoplifting incident sparks police appeal

Police investigating a report of shoplifting in Southbourne have issued CCTV images of a man and a woman they wish to speak with (Photo: Sussex Police).

Sussex Police have launched an appeal following a shoplifting incident.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police investigating a report of shoplifting in Southbourne have issued CCTV images of a man and a woman they wish to speak with.

"The incident happened at Tesco Express in Stein Road at about 3.45pm on November 10.

"During the incident, items were removed from shelves. A member of the public who tried to intervene was then assaulted. The incident was witnessed by a young child.

Officers are investigating and have released CCTV images of the man and the woman who may be able to help with their enquiries.

"The man is described as being around 6’ tall, with short dark brown hair and missing a few teeth. He was wearing dark clothing.

"The woman is described as being around 5’10” tall, with black long hair which was tied up in a ponytail. She was wearing a pink face mask, dark circular sunglasses and dark clothing with a puffer jacket.”

Sussex Police also added that witnesses, or anyone with information which could help, should come forward by reporting online or calling 101 and quoting serial 701 of 10/11.