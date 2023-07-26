A teenager has died in hospital after a stabbing in West Sussex, police have confirmed.

Sussex Police said a 17-year-old boy died in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries following an assault in Marches Road – in Warnham, near Horsham – in the early hours of Sunday morning (July 23).

“His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. One has now been rearrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time; the other is now being treated as a witness and will face no further action.”

Police at the scene in Warnham, near Horsham following the stabbing. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

Police said a 16-year-old girl and a 52-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. The woman has been released on conditional bail and the girl remains in custody at this time, police said.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are continuing our appeal for witnesses and ask anyone with information about this tragic incident to please come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that there were a number of young people in attendance at an event, and are keen to speak to them.

Police at the scene in Warnham, near Horsham following the stabbing. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

“Further arrests have been made in this case, and we ask the public not to speculate about the incident on social media as it may jeopardise the ongoing investigation.

“If you have information for us, please report it to Sussex Police online via the major incident public portal here or call 01273 470101 and quote Operation Ketley.”