West Sussex village street fight sparks emergency response; teenagers arrested
Three teenagers were arrested after a fight was reported in a West Sussex village.
Sussex Police said officers are appealing for information ‘following a report of a fight’ in Billingshurst.
“Police were called to Roman Way at around 12pm on May 27 to a report of a group of teenagers fighting in the street,” a police spokesperson said.
"An 18-year-old boy from Pulborough, and two 17-year-old boys from Billingshurst were arrested on suspicion of affray.
"They have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.”
Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 533 of 27/05.