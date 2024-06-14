Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three teenagers were arrested after a fight was reported in a West Sussex village.

Sussex Police said officers are appealing for information ‘following a report of a fight’ in Billingshurst.

“Police were called to Roman Way at around 12pm on May 27 to a report of a group of teenagers fighting in the street,” a police spokesperson said.

"An 18-year-old boy from Pulborough, and two 17-year-old boys from Billingshurst were arrested on suspicion of affray.

"They have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.”