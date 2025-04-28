West Sussex woman seriously injured and Croydon man hospitalised in crash on A24
Sussex Police said emergency services were called to the Pollards Hill roundabout at Southwater at about 1.30pm on Sunday, April 2.
The collision involved a BMW car and a Harley Davidson motorcycle, the force added.
Sussex Police said a pillion passenger on the motorcycle, a 43-year-old woman from West Sussex, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
The rider, a 51-year-old man from Croydon, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital, the force added.
Sussex Police said the driver of the BMW, a 42-year-old woman, was not injured.
Officers are investigating the circumstances, and witnesses or anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 595 of 27/04.