BREAKING
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory

Why were the toilets on Fort Road in Newhaven closed by police?

On Sunday, October 8, the public toilets on Fort Road in Newhaven were cordoned off by police.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 15:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “This was related to a search for a missing woman. She was later found safe elsewhere.”

The toilets were closed for several hours as part of a then ongoing search for missing woman.

PCSOs secured the scene and waited for forensic teams to arrive, and she was later found safe in a different location.