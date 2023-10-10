Why were the toilets on Fort Road in Newhaven closed by police?
On Sunday, October 8, the public toilets on Fort Road in Newhaven were cordoned off by police.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “This was related to a search for a missing woman. She was later found safe elsewhere.”
The toilets were closed for several hours as part of a then ongoing search for missing woman.
PCSOs secured the scene and waited for forensic teams to arrive, and she was later found safe in a different location.