Police are appealing for information following a collision in Lower Dicker where the occupants of a vehicle fled the scene.

Emergency services were called to the A22 near Lower Dicker, Hailsham, shortly before 5.30pm on Wednesday (January 3) to a report of a two-vehicle collision, Sussex Police have confirmed.

“One person was assessed by the ambulance service, while the occupants of the other vehicle ran from the scene,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“A widespread search was carried out involving the police drone, but they have not been located at this time.”

The road, which was closed following the collision, has now reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 976 of 03/01.

