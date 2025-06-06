Willingdon drug dealer sentenced after police find £30,000 to £50,000 worth of drugs

A drug dealer from Willingdon, who was found in possession of drugs in Stone Cross, has been sentenced.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that Thomas Powell, 29, of Wooller Street, Willingdon, has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison for intent to supply Class A drugs.

An additional three-month sentence for possession of criminal property (cash) will run concurrently, the force added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The investigation began after members of the public reported suspected drug dealing in the car park of a church in Stone Cross, Pevensey. Acting on this information, officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out checks and detained Powell on 24 April under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Thomas Powell, 29, of Wooller Street, Willingdon. Picture: Sussex Police

“A small quantity of drugs was discovered in the vehicle he was using. Powell was arrested, and further searches were subsequently carried out. These searches uncovered a larger quantity of cocaine, believed to have an estimated street value of between £30,000 to £50,000.

“Powell was charged and remanded, he later pleaded guilty at court. He was sentenced on May 23 at Lewes Crown Court."

Inspector Graham Bond from Wealden added: “This case highlights the importance of community intelligence in tackling drug-related crime.

“We will continue to act robustly on information provided by the public to protect our communities.”