Window smashed and attempted theft at Hailsham attraction
Police want to speak to two people in relation to an incident at an adventure park in Hailsham.
Knockhatch Adventure Park in Hailsham Bypass reported anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and attempted theft to Sussex Police.
The incident included two people smashing a window at around 4pm on Sunday July 25, police say.
According to police, when they were confronted by the manager the pair were found in possession of a helmet, which they dropped before leaving the scene.
There have also been additional reports of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage at the park which officers are looking into.
Sussex Police has now released a photo of two people who could help with the enquires.
Anyone who recognises the people pictured, or who has any other information, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 916 of 25/07.