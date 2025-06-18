Window smashed in burglary at Petworth Co-op: Sussex Police appeal to identify two men
Police said the incident happened at Co-op in Market Square in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, June 11.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “CCTV shows two men attempting to gain entry to the store through a side door before smashing the front window. They were then seen breaking into tills inside the store before leaving on foot. The suspects were last seen running northbound from Church Street into North Street.
“Officers are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry. We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone or CCTV footage to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by dialling 101 quoting serial 156 of 11/06.”