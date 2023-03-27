Window smashed with brick and jewellery stolen in Eastbourne burglary

A rear window was smashed with a brick to gain entry and personal items including jewellery were stolen in an Eastbourne burglary, police said.

The incident happened at a residential address in Willingdon Park Drive on the morning of Wednesday, March 22, as a resident reported finding their property had been broken into, according to officers.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers have attended and are investigating any lines of enquiry.”

There were no other reports of residential burglaries last week (March 18-24).

Residents are asked to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101.

The spokesperson added: "There are a number of steps residents can take to protect their property, including alarm systems and CCTV cameras.

“If you have been the victim of a burglary, please report online, or by calling 101 – always dial 999 in an emergency/burglary in action.”

