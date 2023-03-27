Edit Account-Sign Out
NationalWorldTV
Window smashed with brick and jewellery stolen in Eastbourne burglary

A rear window was smashed with a brick to gain entry and personal items including jewellery were stolen in an Eastbourne burglary, police said.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 27th Mar 2023, 09:51 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 09:54 BST

The incident happened at a residential address in Willingdon Park Drive on the morning of Wednesday, March 22, as a resident reported finding their property had been broken into, according to officers.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers have attended and are investigating any lines of enquiry.”

There were no other reports of residential burglaries last week (March 18-24).

Sussex Police (Picture from Jon Rigby)
Sussex Police (Picture from Jon Rigby)
Sussex Police (Picture from Jon Rigby)

Residents are asked to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101.

The spokesperson added: "There are a number of steps residents can take to protect their property, including alarm systems and CCTV cameras.

“If you have been the victim of a burglary, please report online, or by calling 101 – always dial 999 in an emergency/burglary in action.”

