Witness appeal after two people seriously injured in motorcycle collision in Eastbourne
Police said officers were called to Beachy Head Road, close to the Beachy Head West Car Park, in Eastbourne at around 2.25pm on Saturday, April 12.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The collision involved two motorcycles, a red Ducati and a black Honda.
“The driver of the Ducati, a man in his 60s, suffered serious but not-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda, a man in his 20s, also suffered serious but not-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to hospital.
“Police are investigating and want anyone with information to come forward. In particular, officers are keen to speak to any witnesses, as well as to obtain any CCTV or dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicles travelling in the area at the time. If you can assist the investigation, contact police online or by calling 101 quoting reference of 820 of 12/04.”