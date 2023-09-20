BREAKING
Witness appeal after woman is assaulted in Bognor Regis

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Bognor Regis.
By Megan Baker
Published 20th Sep 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 17:06 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Bognor Regis.

At about 2am on Sunday (September 17) officers were alerted that a woman in her 30s had been hit by a bottle in Lennox Street by an unknown woman.

Police said she suffered minor injuries.

To help with their investigation, Sussex Police have asked anyone with information, or footage such as CCTV or dashcam, to get in touch online or bv calling 101, quoting serial 130 of 17/09.