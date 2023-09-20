Witness appeal after woman is assaulted in Bognor Regis
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Bognor Regis.
At about 2am on Sunday (September 17) officers were alerted that a woman in her 30s had been hit by a bottle in Lennox Street by an unknown woman.
Police said she suffered minor injuries.
To help with their investigation, Sussex Police have asked anyone with information, or footage such as CCTV or dashcam, to get in touch online or bv calling 101, quoting serial 130 of 17/09.