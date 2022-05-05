Witness appeal following a collision in Haslemere

SUS-200309-153000001

Officers were called to Hindhead Road at around 3.53pm after witnesses described seeing the blue Skoda Octavia veering across the road prior to mounting the pavement and hitting a tree.

The occupants, a couple in their 70’s, were taken to the Royal Surrey Hospital.

If you have any information or dashcam footage which could help, please direct message Surrey Police or report online using webchat or their webform at https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ on their website, quoting crime reference number PR/45220047139.