BREAKING

Witness appeal following Hailsham Poundland burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a shop in Hailsham.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 13th Dec 2023, 14:22 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 14:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said the incident is believed to have taken place on Sunday, December 10 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm at Poundland in the Quintins Shopping Centre, North Street.

The suspects are believed to have gained entry via damage caused to the roof of the building, police said.

If you have any information or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, you can report it online or by calling 101 and quoting 230 of 11/12.