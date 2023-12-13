Witness appeal following Hailsham Poundland burglary
Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a shop in Hailsham.
Sussex Police said the incident is believed to have taken place on Sunday, December 10 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm at Poundland in the Quintins Shopping Centre, North Street.
The suspects are believed to have gained entry via damage caused to the roof of the building, police said.
If you have any information or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, you can report it online or by calling 101 and quoting 230 of 11/12.