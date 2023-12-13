Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a shop in Hailsham.

Sussex Police said the incident is believed to have taken place on Sunday, December 10 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm at Poundland in the Quintins Shopping Centre, North Street.

The suspects are believed to have gained entry via damage caused to the roof of the building, police said.