Witness appeal following report of man 'acting suspiciously' in Eastbourne

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a man acting suspiciously in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police said the incident is believed to have happened in Five Acre Field at 8.45am on Wednesday, November 29, and again at around 3.20pm on Monday, November 20.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The man is described as white, 5’11”, of medium build and has brown medium length hair and a brown beard.

“He was wearing a short-sleeved blue and red t-shirt, trousers, and has a colourful tattoo on his forearm and hand.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a man acting suspiciously in Eastbourne. Photo: National World

“He also had a brown dog with him, believed to be a bulldog.”