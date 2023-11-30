Witness appeal following report of man 'acting suspiciously' in Eastbourne
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said the incident is believed to have happened in Five Acre Field at 8.45am on Wednesday, November 29, and again at around 3.20pm on Monday, November 20.
A spokesperson for the force said: “The man is described as white, 5’11”, of medium build and has brown medium length hair and a brown beard.
“He was wearing a short-sleeved blue and red t-shirt, trousers, and has a colourful tattoo on his forearm and hand.
“He also had a brown dog with him, believed to be a bulldog.”
Anyone who saw this man or has any information which could help police with their enquiries is asked to get in touch online, or by calling 101 quoting serial 362 of 29/11.