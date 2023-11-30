BREAKING

Witness appeal following report of man 'acting suspiciously' in Eastbourne

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a man acting suspiciously in Eastbourne.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 30th Nov 2023, 17:01 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 17:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said the incident is believed to have happened in Five Acre Field at 8.45am on Wednesday, November 29, and again at around 3.20pm on Monday, November 20.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The man is described as white, 5’11”, of medium build and has brown medium length hair and a brown beard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He was wearing a short-sleeved blue and red t-shirt, trousers, and has a colourful tattoo on his forearm and hand.

Most Popular
Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a man acting suspiciously in Eastbourne. Photo: National WorldPolice are appealing for witnesses following a report of a man acting suspiciously in Eastbourne. Photo: National World
Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a man acting suspiciously in Eastbourne. Photo: National World

“He also had a brown dog with him, believed to be a bulldog.”

Anyone who saw this man or has any information which could help police with their enquiries is asked to get in touch online, or by calling 101 quoting serial 362 of 29/11.