Witness appeal issued by police after five cars ‘smashed’ in Bognor
Police are appealing for witnesses following the reports of cars being damaged in Bognor.
Sussex Police reported that officers were called to Victoria Drive at around 8.30pm on January 23 and discovered five cars had been smashed with a sledgehammer, which was found and seized.
Witnesses or anyone with any information is urged to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 1192 of 23/01.