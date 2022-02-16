Witness describes ‘terrifying’ Worthing fire experience

A spokeswoman for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they received multiple calls of a fire at a block of flats in Eriswell Road, Worthing, at 12:27am.

Two fire engines from Worthing were sent to the incident.

They added: “On arrival, crews found a bin store well alight and the adjoining premise was evacuated.

Bin store 'completely destroyed' in 'deliberate ignition' said West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets. They then used a positive pressure ventilation fan to disperse of the smoke.

“The bin store was completely destroyed and we believe the fire to be of deliberate ignition. Sussex Police were also in attendance.”

A witness to the fire, a 22-year-old man who lives in the flat above, said the experience was terrifying.

He added: “We are the first window above where the fire was. We were the first people to get out of the flats, it was pretty terrifying.