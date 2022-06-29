Witnesses sought after medication theft in Emsworth

Sussex Police

On Saturday, June 4, Sussex Police received a report of a black car being driven into Main Road, Emsworth, at around 1pm.

Police have reported that a woman left the vehicle and entered a house nearby without the permission of the resident.

Prescription medication was stolen from the house, before the car – which also had three children in - left shortly after.

Police would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the incident, has relevant doorbell or dash cam footage, or any information which could help.