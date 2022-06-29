Witnesses sought after medication theft in Southbourne

On Saturday, June 4, Sussex Police received a report of a black car being driven into Main Road, Southbourne, at around 1pm.
Police have reported that a woman left the vehicle and entered a house nearby without the permission of the resident.
Prescription medication was stolen from the house, before the car – which also had three children in - left shortly after.
Police would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the incident, has relevant doorbell or dash cam footage, or any information which could help.
If you know more about the incident please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1245 of 10/06.