Sussex Police officers are calling for witnesses after a serious collision in West Chiltington earlier today (January 15).

The incident took place at 0.20am this morning, and officers were called to reports of a collision involving a Renault Clio and a parked vehicle on The Common.

The Clio’s passenger was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Clio, meanwhile, fled the scene. Some time afterwards, a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving; driving whilst unfit though drink and failing to report a road accident. A police spokesperson said he remains in custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, including those who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell por dash cam footage from the area.

Sussex Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public with some to report is asked to email [email protected], quoting serial 25 of 15/01.

Read more