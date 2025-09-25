Witnesses sought amid Brighton rape investigation

Police investigating a report of rape in Brighton are appealing for further witnesses to come forward.

Sussex Police said the incident was reported to police on Saturday, September 20, after the victim had been on a night out with friends in Brighton.

“The victim, a woman in her late teens who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is receiving support from specially-trained officers,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“Officers are keen to trace witnesses who may have seen or spoken to the victim in Queen’s Road in central Brighton late on Friday, September 19 into the early hours of September 20.

“In particular they are keen to speak with an e-scooter rider and a woman as witnesses who both may have checked on the welfare of the victim.”

Detective Inspector Matt Stevens said: “This is a fast-moving and complex investigation, and we are keen to trace people who may have interacted with the victim while she was in Brighton.

“In particular, we believe some members of the public stopped to check on her welfare in the centre of Brighton, and we are keen to speak with them.

“We urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, and quoting serial 386 of 20/09.