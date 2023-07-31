Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious house fire in Hailsham.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews attended and worked to extinguish the blaze and keep everyone safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately, the fire service reported that no one was injured but the property suffered extensive damage as a result of the fire.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious house fire in Hailsham. Picture: Contributed

Police are now working with the fire service to investigate the cause of the fire, and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time.

They would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant doorbell, dash cam or CCTV footage.