Witnesses sought following house fire in Hailsham

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious house fire in Hailsham.
By Sam Pole
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:02 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 13:03 BST

Emergency services were called after a fire broke out at an address in Station Road in the early hours of Sunday morning (July 30).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews attended and worked to extinguish the blaze and keep everyone safe.

Fortunately, the fire service reported that no one was injured but the property suffered extensive damage as a result of the fire.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious house fire in Hailsham. Picture: ContributedPolice are appealing for witnesses following a serious house fire in Hailsham. Picture: Contributed
Police are now working with the fire service to investigate the cause of the fire, and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time.

They would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant doorbell, dash cam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 166 of 30/07.