Witnesses sought following threats made at East Sussex bus stop
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police said that on Friday, December 13, between 9.30am and 10am, it was reported that a teenager made verbal threats of violence with a weapon at a Churchill Square bus stop in Brighton, and also followed a boy onto a 1X bus travelling towards Brighton Marina.
He then proceeded to shout abuse on the bus before exiting, police added.
A police spokesperson said: “He is described as around 18-years-old, 6', mixed race, with curly curtain style hair and wearing a blue and red hoodie.
"The incidents are believed to have been witnessed by several members of the public, and we are asking anyone who has information or footage to make a report to police.
"You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1483 of 13/12.”