Witnesses sought following threats made at East Sussex bus stop

Police are appealing for information after it was reported that members of the public were threatened by a teenager at a bus stop in East Sussex.

Police said that on Friday, December 13, between 9.30am and 10am, it was reported that a teenager made verbal threats of violence with a weapon at a Churchill Square bus stop in Brighton, and also followed a boy onto a 1X bus travelling towards Brighton Marina.

He then proceeded to shout abuse on the bus before exiting, police added.

A police spokesperson said: “He is described as around 18-years-old, 6', mixed race, with curly curtain style hair and wearing a blue and red hoodie.

"The incidents are believed to have been witnessed by several members of the public, and we are asking anyone who has information or footage to make a report to police.

"You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1483 of 13/12.”