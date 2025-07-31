Witnesses sought for collision that closed the A27 westbound

Two HGVs were involved in a collision on the A27 westbound, just after the Southwick Tunnel, at around 9.30am on Monday (July 28).

Sussex Police said the collision involved a white Volvo lorry towing a blue trailer and an orange DAF lorry.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to come forward.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant dash cam or mobile footage.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by dialling 101, quoting serial 313 of 28/07.