Police are appealing for witnesses to an altercation inside a shop in Crawley.

Police are appealing for witnesses to an altercation inside a shop in Crawley.

Officers were called to The Emporium in High Street around 3pm on Monday, December 6 following reports of a disturbance.

Four people, including members of the shop’s staff, suffered injuries requiring medical treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 36-year-old man from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating of an emergency worker, and criminal damage.

A 29-year-old woman from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and using threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Police investigating the altercation are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened and in particular, anyone who recorded any relevant footage on their mobile phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Josh de Valmency of Crawley CID said: “This assault happened in broad daylight at a time when the store and surrounding area was busy with shoppers.

“It has left staff shaken up and we are continuing to support them as our investigation progresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The vital work of the justice system can only function with the support of our community, and I urge those who may have footage or further information to get in touch.”