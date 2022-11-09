Witnesses sought to unprovoked attack in Hastings
A man suffered a fractured eye socket after he was attacked in Hastings town centre, police said.
Police have this week launched an investigation and are seeking witnesses to the unprovoked attack.
The victim, a 24-year-old local man, was approached by an unknown man at the junction of Robertson Street and Cambridge Road when he was assaulted, police said.
After reporting it to police, he was taken to hospital where it was confirmed he sustained injuries including a fractured eye socket, Sussex Police confirmed.
Police added that the incident happened between 12.30pm and 2pm last Thursday (November 3).
Police said they are urging any witnesses to the attack, specifically an elderly woman who may have seen what happened, to report the incident online or call police on 101, quoting crime reference 47220205989.
Witnesses can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report the incident online.