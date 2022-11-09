Police have this week launched an investigation and are seeking witnesses to the unprovoked attack.

The victim, a 24-year-old local man, was approached by an unknown man at the junction of Robertson Street and Cambridge Road when he was assaulted, police said.

After reporting it to police, he was taken to hospital where it was confirmed he sustained injuries including a fractured eye socket, Sussex Police confirmed.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police added that the incident happened between 12.30pm and 2pm last Thursday (November 3).

Police said they are urging any witnesses to the attack, specifically an elderly woman who may have seen what happened, to report the incident online or call police on 101, quoting crime reference 47220205989.