Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on Westhampnett Road at about 7.40pm on Tuesday (November 1).

The victim was walking towards Lidl, ‘when she was approached by a man’, police said.

A spokesperson added: “The woman was able to free herself from the suspect, who fled the scene, running through some bushes in the direction of Sainsbury’s.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses to an assault on a 19-year-old woman in Chichester

“The suspect is described as between 16 and 25 years old, approximately 6ft and was dressed all in black.”

Enquiries are continuing and officers are ‘particularly eager’ for any drivers who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to check their dashcam for any relevant footage.

Any information relevant to the ongoing investigation can be reported to police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 1014 of 02/11.