Woman, 77, assaulted in own home by unknown suspect in Storrington
Sussex Police said a man wearing a balaclava forced entry to the premises, in Ravenscroft, at about 9.45pm on Friday, May 16.
He then assaulted the occupant, leaving her with facial injuries, before making off from the scene, the force added.
It is unknown what his intention was, however police are urging anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area around that time or captured any video footage to come forward.
You can report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47250093894.
Sussex Police said a 39-year-old man from Storrington was arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage, and has been bailed with conditions until July 19 as enquiries continue.
