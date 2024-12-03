Woman accused of drink-driving in East Sussex village: 'Open bottle of wine on the passenger seat'
Hastings Police said the driver was well above the legal alcohol limit, when officers stopped to assist at the scene of a breakdown in the East Sussex village of Westfield.
“We’ll take no prisoners when it comes to drink / drug-driving – actually, we will!” a social media post read.
"Having your vehicle breakdown in the dark on the A28 Westfield is bad enough, with the situation becoming even more problematic when police pull up behind you to assist, only to discover an open bottle of wine on the passenger seat.
“The driver had apparently been driving on a flat tyre for some distance, as evidenced by its condition.
"A roadside breath test was given, with a reading of 108 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the limit being 35. Subsequently, she was taken into custody, where further tests yielded results of 111 and 109 micrograms.”
Police said the driver, who has not yet been named, was held overnight and ‘charged the following morning’.
The social media post added: “She is scheduled to appear in court on December 24. The car was seized.”