Woman arrested after fire at Worthing bungalow
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service received the first of 12 calls alerting crews to a fire at Twyford Road, Durrington at 12.40pm on Sunday (March 16).
The area was cordoned while emergency services worked at the scene to bring the fire under control, and to ensure the safety of the public.
"Joint Fire Control sent six fire engines to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.
"Upon arrival, crews were faced with a well-developed fire involving the ground floor and roof space of a bungalow.
"Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and prevented it from spreading to neighbouring properties.
"A joint investigation with Sussex Police is ongoing.”
The fire service said that crews would ‘shortly return to the area to carry out community fire safety activities’.
Sussex Police confirmed an arrest has been made,
A spokesperson said: “Following enquiries, a 55-year-old woman from Durrington was quickly arrested on suspicion of arson.
“An investigation is ongoing, and anyone who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to make a report.
“You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 468 of 16/03.”