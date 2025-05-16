A woman has been arrested after food was stolen and staff were verbally abused at a Costa Coffee branch in Hastings.

Community support officers from Sussex Police carried out ‘routine foot patrols’ in Hastings town centre on Wednesday (May 14) – and were ‘approached by staff from Costa Coffee’.

"They reported that a known shoplifter – who was already banned from the premises – had just entered, stolen food, and behaved in a verbally abusive manner,” a Hastings Police statement read.

“Staff explained that this woman had been repeatedly stealing from the shop, causing ongoing problems.

“We located the suspect nearby; she was clearly intoxicated and with a group acting abusively in public. When we spoke to her, she admitted to the theft and we were able to recover the stolen items.

“Further checks revealed she was also in breach of her Criminal Behaviour Order.”

The PSCOs were joined by police officers at the scene and the woman was subsequently arrested, police said.