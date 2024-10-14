Woman arrested after man, 35, suffers 'knife wounds to chest' in East Sussex town
Sussex Police said a woman has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to custody.
The incident took place in Bexhill and the street where it took place has been closed off, police added.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers responded to a report that a 35-year-old man had sustained knife injuries to his chest in Windsor Road, Bexhill at 3pm on Monday (October 14).
“He remains in a serious condition, in the care of the ambulance service.
“A woman, aged 23 and from Bexhill, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to custody.
“Windsor Road has been temporarily closed while enquiries are undertaken at the scene.
“Anyone with information can report to police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 666 of 14/10.”