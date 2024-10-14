Woman arrested after man, 35, suffers 'knife wounds to chest' in East Sussex town

By Richard Gladstone
Published 14th Oct 2024, 17:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man is in a ‘serious condition’ after suffering ‘knife wounds to his chest’ this afternoon (Monday, October 14), police said.

Sussex Police said a woman has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to custody.

The incident took place in Bexhill and the street where it took place has been closed off, police added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers responded to a report that a 35-year-old man had sustained knife injuries to his chest in Windsor Road, Bexhill at 3pm on Monday (October 14).

Police were called to the scenePolice were called to the scene
Police were called to the scene

“He remains in a serious condition, in the care of the ambulance service.

“A woman, aged 23 and from Bexhill, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to custody.

“Windsor Road has been temporarily closed while enquiries are undertaken at the scene.

“Anyone with information can report to police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 666 of 14/10.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice